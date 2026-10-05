Kids Music Show: Tío Tóto!

Come sing, dance, and laugh along with Tío Tóto in an interactive musical show!

Tío Tóto will lead us through a high-energy mix of singing, dancing, and spontaneous songwriting, where kids help create lyrics, movements, and rhythms in real time. Blending English and Spanish, Tío Tóto’s performances are designed to spark creativity, build confidence, and bring families together through play.

A longtime fixture in the Austin music scene, Tío Tóto has performed at libraries, schools, museums, and festivals across Texas, creating joyful, inclusive spaces for children ages 0–6 and their grown-ups.