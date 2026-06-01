Kids Crew: Doggy Days of Summer at Chicken N Pickle

Join us for Kids Crew: Dog Days of Summer on Sunday, June 7 at Chicken N Pickle! Bring the family for a morning full of kid-friendly fun and dog-themed activities! 🐶

Kids will enjoy a take-home stuffed puppy craft, decorate their own puppy crate/doghouse, and participate in Kids Crew Bingo at 11:30 AM for themed prizes.

Plus, enjoy a special character appearance. 🎉

Families are encouraged to bring their dogs to the courtyard, and select locations may feature local humane societies, dog rescues, and pet-focused vendors throughout the event.

Walk-ins welcome—come play, create, and celebrate summer with us! ☀️

