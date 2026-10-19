Ken Ludwig's Moriarty

A New Sherlock Holmes Adventure by Ken Ludwig. Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson are back on the case! An investigation into the Bohemian king’s stolen letters cascades into an international mystery filled with spies, blackmail and intrigue. With world peace at stake, Holmes and Watson join forces with American actress Irene Adler to take down cunning criminal mastermind Professor Moriarty and his network of devious henchmen.

Seven actors play over 40 roles in this adventure that has danger – and laughter! – around every corner.