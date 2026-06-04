Jurassic World Rebirth- Appearance by Audriana Miranda- Friday Night Flicks
Jurassic World Rebirth- Appearance by Audriana Miranda- Friday Night Flicks
🌟: Special guest appearance by Audrina Miranda, the actress who plays Isabella Delgado in the film (Meet & Greet 7:30 pm)
🎥: Jurassic World Rebirth
📍: Rodriguez Park- 2060 Rodriguez Rd
🍿: Concessions will be available
🌙Movie will start at dusk
Lights, camera, summer fun! Join Bexar County Parks for Friday Night Flicks, our FREE outdoor movie series happening all summer long. Enjoy a family-friendly movie under the stars on our giant 11' x 20' inflatable screen! ✨
Bring your blankets, lawn chairs, and your favorite people for an unforgettable evening at the park. Concessions will be available with snacks and treats available for purchase during the movie.
📌 What to Bring: Blankets, lawn chairs, family & friends
Mark your calendars and join us for a movie night under the stars!
🎟️ Can’t make this showing? Check out the full summer lineup at:
🌐 www.bexar.org/parkmovies