July 11th | Going For Gold featuring Gold’s Gym & Running Down a Dream

Introducing rockFit – a FREE fitness and wellness series hosted at The Rock at La Cantera. RockFit is more than just a workout, it’s a recurring community experience designed to bring San Antonio together through movement, health, and connection. From high-energy fitness classes to mindful wellness fairs, we’re transforming The Rock into the ultimate destination for your fitness journey, celebrating health at every level.

The Experience

Hosted once a month, rockFit features a rotating lineup of local gyms and fitness organizations, ensuring every event brings a fresh perspective to your routine. Whether you are looking for high-energy cardio or restorative movement, you’ll find it here:

💪🏼Free Fitness Classes: Join us for a variety of FREE fitness classes and wellness activities led by top experts.

🎉Special Themes: Keep an eye out for unique monthly themes that bring a creative spark to your sweat session.

🛍️Health & Wellness Fair: Explore our wellness fair featuring local vendors, recovery tools, and health resources.

🥂Fuel Your Recovery: Refuel at Roca & Martillo for special brunch and socialize with the rockFit community.

Whether you’re a seasoned athlete or just starting your wellness journey, rockFit offers a welcoming space to grow, learn, and thrive.