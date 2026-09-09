Juan Bautista de las Casas, Unsung Hero of the Mexican Independence in San Antonio de Bexar, is a historical narrative and musical portrayal highlighting the 1811 leadership of Juan Bautista de las Casas extending the struggle of Independence from Spain to San Antonio de Bexar, then the capital of Texas. Bringing to light a chapter that shaped the course of Mexican Independence, this fascinating narrative-musical performance delves into important details that impacted the fate of the most important leaders of Mexican Independence, including Miguel Hidalgo.

This event is presented by Los Inocentes and Avenida Guadalupe Association in Mission San Jose. The historical remarks are presented by Gabriel Quintero Velasquez, historical narrative by Dr. Maria Zentella, music by Binisa Zentella and special guest Jonathan Wittwer Zentella. Friar Dennis Schafer will give a contextual introduction to the performance.

