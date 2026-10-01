Journey West with Alamo Music's Guitar Wars

Journey West is back for its second annual event on October 22nd from 6-10pm.

Walk around the neighborhood and enjoy $5 deals and live music from participating businesses.

Want to win a prize? Pick up a passport in Legacy Park and get it stamped from at least 3 businesses to win 1 of 3 prizes valued at over $500!

During Journey West Alamo Music's Guitar Wars will see the best in town battle it out from 6-10pm in Legacy Park.

The fun doesn't end there, see a special halftime show from Favorite Son and so much more all in Legacy Park!

Free Parking available at Frost Tower, Alamo Music, and all City owned downtown lots and garages after 5pm.