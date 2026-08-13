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Join Us For "Standing in Our Truth: Voices of Race, Identity and Resilience"

Join Us For "Standing in Our Truth: Voices of Race, Identity and Resilience"

Standing in Our Truth: Voices of Race, Identity & Resilience

Join us at the Carver Community Cultural Center for a powerful panel inspired by Julie Beth’s memoir, Standing in My Truth: A Woman’s Plea to Stop Racism & Hate, exploring lived experiences of identity, racism, and belonging within multiracial families. This meaningful conversation brings together voices committed to healing, understanding, and community connection.

Featuring:

Julie Beth — Human Rights Activist & Author, Standing in My Truth
Lisa Marie — Diplomat, Storyteller, Founder & CEO, Your Story is Magnetic
Dr. Charles Gentry — Senior Historic Preservation Specialist
Tunette Powell, PhD— Storyteller, Disruptor, Equity Practitioner, Activist
Brandy Russell — Alamo Region Chapter, American Association of Blacks in Energy (AABE) — Moderator

Together, we’ll explore race, inclusion, and the power of shared stories to foster dialogue and community healing.

August 27, 2026
Carver Community Cultural Center
226 N Hackberry St, San Antonio, TX 78202

The Carver Community Cultural Center
Free
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 27 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

World Affairs Council of San Antonio
915-637-1442
samantha@wacofsa.org
https://wacofsa.org/

Artist Group Info

Miranda Martinez
miranda.imartinez18@gmail.com
The Carver Community Cultural Center
226 North Hackberry Street
San Antonio, Texas 78202
210-227-4940
info@aitscm.org
www.aitscm.org