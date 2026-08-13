Join Us For "Standing in Our Truth: Voices of Race, Identity and Resilience"

Standing in Our Truth: Voices of Race, Identity & Resilience

Join us at the Carver Community Cultural Center for a powerful panel inspired by Julie Beth’s memoir, Standing in My Truth: A Woman’s Plea to Stop Racism & Hate, exploring lived experiences of identity, racism, and belonging within multiracial families. This meaningful conversation brings together voices committed to healing, understanding, and community connection.

Featuring:

Julie Beth — Human Rights Activist & Author, Standing in My Truth

Lisa Marie — Diplomat, Storyteller, Founder & CEO, Your Story is Magnetic

Dr. Charles Gentry — Senior Historic Preservation Specialist

Tunette Powell, PhD— Storyteller, Disruptor, Equity Practitioner, Activist

Brandy Russell — Alamo Region Chapter, American Association of Blacks in Energy (AABE) — Moderator

Together, we’ll explore race, inclusion, and the power of shared stories to foster dialogue and community healing.

August 27, 2026

Carver Community Cultural Center

226 N Hackberry St, San Antonio, TX 78202