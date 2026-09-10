Jingu Festival at the Japanese Tea Garden

Celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Jingu House at the Jingu Festival, a special evening honoring the history, culture, and beauty of the Japanese Tea Garden.

Enjoy a night of live entertainment, Japanese-inspired experiences, and a festive atmosphere surrounded by the stunning backdrop of this historic garden. Guests can explore the garden, enjoy performances, and experience Japanese street food and beverages available for purchase throughout the evening.

Gather with family and friends for a memorable celebration of culture, community, and 100 years of the Jingu House.

Join us as we celebrate a century of history and the lasting legacy of the Japanese Tea Garden.