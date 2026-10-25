Jim Greenfield Memorial Nuts and Bolts 2026

The San Antonio Criminal Defense Lawyers Association presents the Jim Greenfield Memorial Nuts and Bolts CLE on Friday, October 30, 2026, in the restored 1896 Double Height Courtroom of the Bexar County Courthouse. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m.; sessions run 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The day prepares the lawyers who defend people in Bexar County courts, including attorneys with the Bexar County Public Defender's Office and the Managed Assigned Counsel program, who represent people who cannot afford a lawyer.

Seven sessions cover jury selection, the right to a speedy trial, DWI, lawyer well-being, family violence cases, building a practice and Weed College. Speakers: Jessica Joyner, Jessica Gonzalez, Bryan Orihel, Matt Allen, Kellye Fernandez, Dayna Jones and Jonathan Chavez. 6.5 hours of Texas MCLE credit, including one hour of ethics.

Law student members, including students at St. Mary's University School of Law, and new members practicing under one year attend free. Details and registration at sacdla.com.