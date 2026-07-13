Jeni’s Grand Opening in San Antonio With FREE ICE CREAM!

Get ready San Antonio — Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is coming to town! Join the celebration on Thursday, July 23rd from 5-9 p.m. at Jeni’s brand-new shop at 15900 La Cantera Parkway (Suite 7751).

Enjoy FREE scoops all night long (yes, really!), including fan favorites like Brambleberry Crisp and Gooey Butter Cake, alongside the season’s latest drops, including the all new Hibiscus Chili Punch Sorbet!

Even sweeter, five lucky guests will win free ice cream for a YEAR — simply download the Jeni’s app, join Jeni’s Splendid Rewards, and scan your app at the event to enter.

Bonus: The first 50 people in line will score exclusive Jeni’s swag!

Mark your calendar and bring your friends — it’s going to be a sweet night you won’t want to miss!

