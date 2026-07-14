JD Simo with Black Joe Lewis

JD Simo has earned his place as one of today’s most innovative and sought-after guitarists, drawing praise from Guitar World, Vintage Guitar, and Paste Magazine. He blends the roots of Hill Country blues with psychedelic textures, deep grooves, fiery improvisation and vocals, and is known for his collaborations with Jack White, Tommy Emmanuel, Phil Lesh & Friends, Stevie Nicks, Paul McCartney and Beyoncé. Simo’s impressive résumé also includes playing every guitar part on Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis soundtrack and coaching Jeremy Allen White on Scott Cooper’s upcoming Springsteen biopic. JD was also recently tapped as guitarist for Chris Isaak’s tours in 2025.

Experience the electrifying chemistry of the JD Simo Duo, with long-time collaborator, dynamic drummer Adam AbrashoV. Together they take fans on an edgy, visceral journey— an unrelenting explosion of raw energy and improvisation that leaves audiences awed, exhilarated, and utterly spent by the sheer power of their sound.