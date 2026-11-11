The Shops at La Cantera, owned and operated by GGP, will host South Texas Blood & Tissue Blood Drive, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, November 23, on Main Street at Barnes & Noble. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment by calling (210) 731-5590. Individuals who are 16 years old may be eligible to donate with parental consent. Every donor will receive a $10 gift card and other goodies from South Texas Blood & Tissue.

Donating blood has the potential to save up to three lives. “You give; they live” isn’t just a few words—it truly makes a difference. One unit of blood can be separated into several components: red blood cells, platelets, plasma and cryoprecipitate. So, one pint of blood has the potential to make a difference in the lives of multiple patients.

