It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play

The holiday classic comes to life as a 1940s radio broadcast, with a small ensemble of actors voicing dozens of characters and making live sound effects in front of the audience. On Christmas Eve,

George Bailey reaches his lowest point, and an angel shows him how much one life matters to the people around him.

The Classic Theatre's presentation will be at Texas Public Radio's Irma & Emilio Nicolas Media Center

and will also broadcast live on KSTX 89.1 FM and tpr.org making it a full community experience!

It's City Tower Sunday, which means free parking at the City Tower Parking Garage

Entrances at 60 North Flores as well as 111 North Main Avenue

You'll take a ticket to enter the garage to use when you leave. You will not be charged.

Additional paid parking near TPR: Penner's parking lot (311 West Commerce); Frost Tower parking (110 West Houston and Inspire Garage (138 North Laredo).