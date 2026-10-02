Isaiah Cosey & The Sound Mind

Vast and colorful artistry, unwavering zeal

An experience that can only be described as a “melting pot of music”, Isaiah Cosey and The Sound Mind will take you on a journey into sound. With fresh nu-jazzy takes on popular songs and a mix of brand-new tracks, The Sound Mind astounds as a collective of some of San Antonio’s finest musicians and singers.

The band’s creator, Isaiah Cosey, traces his musical influences back to everything from jazz and rock to soul and everything in-between and he has contributed his talents to countless local projects, including Chavela, JamailMusic, The Palm Trees, Batooter, Any Color You Like, and Daniel Miller & the Red Roses.

With over 25 years of performing experience and nearly a decade of instructing music, Cosey is fresh off his debut as Music Director for San Pedro Playhouse’s production of Dreamgirls. He also recently sat in to play with Tito Puente Jr. and his Latin Jazz Ensemble at Jazz TX.