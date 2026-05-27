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“Interpreting History: From Bronze Plaques to Public Art”

“Interpreting History: From Bronze Plaques to Public Art”

(Doors open: 5:45pm)

Vince will share his insights from three decades of studying how historic places are interpreted through signs, statuary, dioramas, digital recreations and living history, with examples from around the world.

Villa Finale: Museum & Gardens
Members FREE / $10.00 non-members
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 22 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Villa Finale: Museum & Gardens
2102239800
villafinale@villafinale.org
http://www.villafinale.org
Villa Finale: Museum & Gardens
401 King William
San Antonio, Texas 78204
2102239800
villafinale@villafinale.org
http://www.villafinale.org