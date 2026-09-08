Interiors: Ordway, Jani, Kernis, Wickman, Gómez

Interiors looks outward from inside. Scott Ordway, SOLI’s Feature Focus composer, wrote his three Interiors alone in a room and ended the set at a window: after us, the birds will sing. Every other work on the program opens a window of its own. Rolando Gómez calls his new quartet a love song without words, while Munich’s Sophia Jani looks back at a charmed Riviera generation and what became of it. At the center stands Aaron Jay Kernis’s Still Movement with Hymn from 1993, a masterpiece of sustained quiet intensity, and among the most formidable American chamber works of its decade.