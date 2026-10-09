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Inside The Midterms: County Judge Debate

Inside The Midterms: County Judge Debate

Nearly all of Bexar County's elected officials are up for reelection this year, including the top county executive.

After ousting an incumbent in the Democratic primary, former San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg faces Republican Patrick Von Dohlen.

We'll have both candidates live on stage for a Bexar County Judge debate to hear them articulate their visions for the county, moderated by San Antonio Report senior government and politics reporter Andrea Drusch.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m
Debate will begin shortly before 6 p.m.

Send in your questions for the candidates by SMS to (210) 796-6853.

Free validated parking is at the City Tower Garage with entrances at 60 North Flores as well as 111 North Main Avenue. Be sure to select, "Take A Ticket" and do not insert your credit card.

Texas Public Radio
Free
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
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