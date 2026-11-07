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Inheritance (Staged-Reading)

Inheritance (Staged-Reading)

Join us for this darkly funny new play about family, trauma, and the choices that shape a legacy. After their father's death, two brothers confront their buried wounds and the question at the heart of every generation: are we doomed to repeat the past?

Become an essential part of developing this brand new, original stage production in partnership with Turnip Ensemble Theater. As an audience member, you will be invited into the performance through audience interaction, talkback, and follow up feedback. Your perspective is vital to this new work!

The show will run approximately 90 minutes without intermission, with a talkback featuring the creative team, cast, and crew to follow.

**Content Advisory: This play includes scenes of domestic/interpersonal abuse, physical violence, and strong language. Viewer discretion is advised.

McNutt Co-Lab at UT San Antonio Downtown Campus
$20 Online only.
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Turnip Ensemble Theater
(210) 538-4936‬
production@turniptheater.com
https://www.turniptheater.com/
McNutt Co-Lab at UT San Antonio Downtown Campus
300 Augusta Street
San Antonio, Texas 78205
(210) 538-4936‬
info@turniptheater.com