Inheritance (Staged-Reading)

Join us for this darkly funny new play about family, trauma, and the choices that shape a legacy. After their father's death, two brothers confront their buried wounds and the question at the heart of every generation: are we doomed to repeat the past?

Become an essential part of developing this brand new, original stage production in partnership with Turnip Ensemble Theater. As an audience member, you will be invited into the performance through audience interaction, talkback, and follow up feedback. Your perspective is vital to this new work!

The show will run approximately 90 minutes without intermission, with a talkback featuring the creative team, cast, and crew to follow.

**Content Advisory: This play includes scenes of domestic/interpersonal abuse, physical violence, and strong language. Viewer discretion is advised.