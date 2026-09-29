Incarnate Word's Blessing of the Animals
Incarnate Word's Blessing of the Animals
The Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word and the University of the Incarnate Word
invite you to participate as a tabling vendor for the 800th anniversary of St. Francis
Assisi’s Prayer over all creation. This free community event is taking place on Sun., Oct.
4, 2026 at the Lourdes Grotto near UIW campus beginning at 5 p.m
Lourdes Grotto at The University of the Incarnate Word
Free
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
Lourdes Grotto at The University of the Incarnate Word
4301 BroadwaySan Antonio, Texas 78209
(210) 828-2883
Pamela.ball@headwaters-iw.org