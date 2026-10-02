In The Spirit of Ellington feat. BillyRay Sheppard & The Heritage Big Band with San Antonio Gospel Heritage Choir

Every man prays in his own language

Two of San Antonio’s leading musical ensembles come together to celebrate the artistry and vision of Duke Ellington through selections from his Sacred Concerts. Led by acclaimed saxophonist BillyRay Sheppard, the Heritage Big Band is joined by the San Antonio Gospel Heritage Choir and guest vocalist Lori Williams to perform music from Ellington’s landmark concert series, first premiered in the 1960s. Conceived as a fusion of jazz, gospel, classical, blues, and sacred traditions, the Sacred Concerts reflect Ellington’s belief that sacred music could embrace both reverence and swing. The program features richly layered choral harmonies, expansive big band orchestrations, and solo performances, illustrating the breadth of Ellington’s musical language and spiritual expression. This collaborative performance highlights the distinctive talents of San Antonio’s jazz and choral communities while offering audiences the opportunity to experience one of Ellington’s most ambitious and deeply personal bodies of work.

This concert is presented in collaboration with the San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum.