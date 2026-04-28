Join San Antonio Parks & Recreation In Conversation with Jenelle Esparza.

Jenelle Esparza is an artist and educator born in the coastal city of Corpus Christi, Texas. She studied at the University of Texas at San Antonio, where she earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree with a specialization in photography in 2010. Esparza has exhibited nationally, including at the San Antonio Museum of Art, which houses a permanent collection of her work. She has received numerous awards, including the National Association of Latin Arts and Culture (NALAC) Artist Fellowship in 2015.