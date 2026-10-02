In Conversation with Dr. Gloria G. Rodriguez

The In Conversation Series is designed to spark discussion, conversation, and curiosity through presentations by community artists, thinkers, and leaders.

Celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month

Speaker: Dr. Gloria G. Rodriguez

Founder, former president and CEO of AVANCE Dr. Gloria G. Rodriguez, founder and former president and CEO of AVANCE for 32 years, will discuss her journey pioneering programs to empower Latino parents and strengthen early childhood education. She authored Raising Nuestros Niños: Bringing Up Latino Children in a Bicultural World and earned national recognition for her groundbreaking work.

Her honors include induction into the Texas Women’s Hall of Fame and San Antonio Hall of Fame, and the National Hispanic Heritage Award in Education. A presidential appointee to the White House Commission on Educational Excellence for Hispanic Americans, Dr. Rodriguez holds a Ph.D. in Early Childhood Education from the University of Texas at Austin.