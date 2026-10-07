Imagine a Day without Water for people of any age

Gardening Volunteers of South Texas and the Beatitudes Prayer Walk Green Team of Northern Hills United Methodist Church will provide an interactive "Imagine a Day without Water" for all interested community members.

Beginning at 5:00, activities focused in the Value of Water will be available in the lobby as participants arrive.

Attendees are invited to participate in a Community Meal with formal program and chicken dinner with video and guided reflection on Value of Water from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dinner is provided free of charge by Northern Hills United Methodist Church.

Ministry Center, 4306 Naco Pass at VIA Naco Pass Mobility Hub in San Antonio, Texas