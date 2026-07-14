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Illusions by Blake (Magic Show)

Illusions by Blake (Magic Show)

Experience The Magic of Reading Show with magician Richard the Magician! This fun, high-energy performance blends amazing magic with an inspiring story about how a few library books sparked Richard’s lifelong love of reading—and magic. It’s a magical reminder that great adventures can begin with a single book.

No Registration Required! To keep from over crowding in the room we will be providing each attendee a free ticket beginning 30 minutes before the show.

Mammen Family Public Library
FREE
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Wed, 15 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Mammen Family Public Library
830-438-4864
programs@mfplibrary.org
https://mfplibrary.org/
Mammen Family Public Library
131 Bulverde Crossing
Bulverde, Texas 78163
830-438-4864
programs@mfplibrary.org
https://mfplibrary.org/