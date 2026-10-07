Humanities in Healthcare Symposium
Humanities in Healthcare Symposium
The Humanities in Healthcare Symposium will be held on Wed, Nov 18 from 1pm - 4pm at the UIW School of Osteopathic Medicine (UIWSOM) campus at Brooks City Base. The event will feature keynote speaker, Dr. Ed Sako, who is renowned cardiothoracic surgeon at the UT Health Sciences Center of San Antonio, as the Holt Distinguished Lecturer in Professionalism and Ethics. Following his presentation and Q&A with the audience, UIWSOM medical students will present their scholarly work in the medical humanities. The Symposium is free and open to all. No RSVP is required.
University of the Incarnate Word School of Osteopathic Medicine
Free
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Wed, 18 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
UIWSOM
University of the Incarnate Word School of Osteopathic Medicine
7615 Kennedy Hill DriveSan Antonio, Texas 78235