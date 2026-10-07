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Humanities in Healthcare Symposium

Humanities in Healthcare Symposium

The Humanities in Healthcare Symposium will be held on Wed, Nov 18 from 1pm - 4pm at the UIW School of Osteopathic Medicine (UIWSOM) campus at Brooks City Base. The event will feature keynote speaker, Dr. Ed Sako, who is renowned cardiothoracic surgeon at the UT Health Sciences Center of San Antonio, as the Holt Distinguished Lecturer in Professionalism and Ethics. Following his presentation and Q&A with the audience, UIWSOM medical students will present their scholarly work in the medical humanities. The Symposium is free and open to all. No RSVP is required.

University of the Incarnate Word School of Osteopathic Medicine
Free
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Wed, 18 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

UIWSOM
University of the Incarnate Word School of Osteopathic Medicine
7615 Kennedy Hill Drive
San Antonio, Texas 78235