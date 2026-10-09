How to Talk to Your Teens about Mental Health

About: Led by health education experts at UT Teen Health, this free lunchtime webinar is a useful primer for talking to teens about mental health. We offer communication best practices and science-backed health information.

Learn about the following:

• Common stressors faced by teens

• Key signs a teen may be struggling

• Tips for talking with teens about mental health

Free mental health resources

Who: All welcome

Cost: Free

Date/Time: Monday, Oct. 26, 2026, 12:00 - 1:00 p.m.

Register: https://form.jotform.com/262425303505044

