How do we effectively communicate climate science when faced with an "onslaught of disinformation"?

This meeting will present a live, one-hour webinar featuring two distinguished voices in the field of climate change communication: renowned climate scientist KATHERINE HAYHOE and Climate Central’s BERNADETTE WOODS PLACKY.

This webinar, hosted by Climate Action Now, should provide practical, actionable advice for climate educators. We believe these insights will help us to sharpen our messaging when engaging with community leaders, media, elected officials, and the public.

Discussion will follow, about how we can apply these tools to our outreach efforts.

For those unable to attend or wishing later access to the recorded webinar, register in advance at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/talking-climate-in-the-age-of-disinformation-action-party-tickets-1986927323110?utm_source=app&utm_medium=in-app&aff=oddtdtcreator.

Next month, Bill Hurley will continue the discussion of this crucial topic, particularly his strategies for communicating with audiences resistant to the concept of climate change.

ABOUT THE SPEAKERS

Katherine Hayhoe is an atmospheric scientist and physicist. She is currently Chief Scientist for The Nature Conservancy, and Texas Tech University Distinguished Professor and Endowed Chair in Public Policy and Public Law and associate in the Public Health program of the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences. More information is at https://katharinehayhoe.com

Bernadette Woods Placky is the chief meteorologist and Climate Matters director at Climate Central. More information is at https://www.ametsoc.org/ams/about-ams/ams-election-information/2021-ams-elections/2022-councilors/private-sector-councilors/