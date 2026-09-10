Houdini 100: An Evening of Spirit Explorations with The Austin Séance

(Doors open: 6:45pm)

One hundred years after Harry Houdini’s death, the question remains: can the living communicate with those beyond? Join the Austin Séance at historic Villa Finale for an evening that blurs the line between history and the supernatural. Explore the mansion during a ghost hunt, learn about Houdini’s complex relationship with spiritualism, and take part in a live séance inside the house. Light refreshments and beverages are included. Whether you're a skeptic or a believer, this is a Halloween season experience you won't soon forget.