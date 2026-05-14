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Honor & Remember: Memorial Day Weekend Concert Series -SEGUIN

Honor & Remember: Memorial Day Weekend Concert Series -SEGUIN

Join us for a patriotic Memorial Day weekend concert series honoring the men and women who served and sacrificed for our country. This special series will bring music, community, and remembrance to the San Antonio metropolitan area with performances in Seguin, San Antonio, and Boerne. Families, veterans, military members, first responders, students, and community members are invited to gather for an uplifting musical tribute in recognition of Memorial Day.

Seguin ISD Performing Arts Center
Free
02:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
Get Tickets
Seguin ISD Performing Arts Center
1315 E Cedar St
Seguin, Texas 78155
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/honor-remember-memorial-day-weekend-concert-series-seguin-tickets-1986219018552?aff=oddtdtcreator