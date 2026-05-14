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Honor & Remember: Memorial Day Weekend Concert Series - BOERNE

Honor & Remember: Memorial Day Weekend Concert Series - BOERNE

Join the Air Force Band of the West for Memorial Day, featuring the nation's finest professional Airman-musicians.

Join us for a patriotic Memorial Day weekend concert series honoring the men and women who served and sacrificed for our country.

This special series will bring music, community, and remembrance to the San Antonio metropolitan area with performances in Seguin, San Antonio, and Boerne. Families, veterans, military members, first responders, students, and community members are invited to gather for an uplifting musical tribute in recognition of Memorial Day.

Champion High School
Free
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 25 May 2026
Get Tickets
Champion High School
210 Charger Blvd
Boerne, Texas 78006
usaf.botw@gmail.com
airforcebands.com