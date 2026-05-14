Honor & Remember: Memorial Day Weekend Concert Series - BOERNE

Join the Air Force Band of the West for Memorial Day, featuring the nation's finest professional Airman-musicians.

Join us for a patriotic Memorial Day weekend concert series honoring the men and women who served and sacrificed for our country.

This special series will bring music, community, and remembrance to the San Antonio metropolitan area with performances in Seguin, San Antonio, and Boerne. Families, veterans, military members, first responders, students, and community members are invited to gather for an uplifting musical tribute in recognition of Memorial Day.