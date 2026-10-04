Holly Days Market
Holly Days Market
This special holiday market is open to the public and there is no admission charge. Guests are invited to enjoy a welcoming community atmosphere while browsing a variety of seasonal items and unique offerings perfect for early holiday shopping.
All proceeds from the Holly Days Market will go directly to support mission projects, helping to extend the church's outreach and service to those in need.
Holy Trinity Presbyterian Church
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Holy Trinity Presbyterian Church Women
830-660-8350
ds.sanantonio@gmail.com
Holy Trinity Presbyterian Church
16245 Nacogdoches Rd.San Antonio , Texas 78247
830-660-8350
ds.sanantonio@gmail.com