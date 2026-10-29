© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Holidays in the Park- Bexar County Pct. 3

Holidays in the Park- Bexar County Pct. 3

Get ready for a little holiday magic in the park! Join us for a FREE, family-friendly holiday celebration filled with festive fun and activities for the whole family!
Sponsored by Commissioner Grant Moody, Bexar County Precinct 3.
For more information, visit Bexar.org/parkevents

Raymond Russell Park
Free
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Bexar County Parks and Recreation
2103357275
park@bexar.org
bexar.org/parksandrec
Raymond Russell Park
20644 Frontage Rd
San Antonio, Texas 78257
http://www.jas-sa.org/Aki-Matsuri