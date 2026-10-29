Holidays in the Park- Bexar County Pct. 3
Holidays in the Park- Bexar County Pct. 3
Get ready for a little holiday magic in the park! Join us for a FREE, family-friendly holiday celebration filled with festive fun and activities for the whole family!
Sponsored by Commissioner Grant Moody, Bexar County Precinct 3.
For more information, visit Bexar.org/parkevents
Raymond Russell Park
Free
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Bexar County Parks and Recreation
2103357275
park@bexar.org