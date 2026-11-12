Holidays at Hemisfair Gift Market
Holidays at Hemisfair Gift Market
Kick off your holiday shopping at Hemisfair!
Join us at Hemisfair for a little holiday magic and a whole lot of local shopping this season!
Saturday, November 28 | 5 PM–10 PM
Celebrate Small Business Saturday with an evening of holiday shopping, local vendors, and Hemisfair's annual holiday lighting ceremony!
Saturday, December 19 & Sunday, December 20 | 10 AM–4 PM
We're back for a full weekend of holiday shopping and fun along E. Nueva Street at Hemisfair! Shop unique gifts from local makers, enjoy delicious food and drinks, and get those last-minute gifts checked off your list.
All events are family-friendly, pet-friendly, FREE, and open to the public. Come celebrate the season and support local small businesses!
Hemisfair
05:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 28 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Galaxy Productions
2104159064
info@muertosfest.com