Holidays at Hemisfair Gift Market

Kick off your holiday shopping at Hemisfair!

Join us at Hemisfair for a little holiday magic and a whole lot of local shopping this season!

Saturday, November 28 | 5 PM–10 PM

Celebrate Small Business Saturday with an evening of holiday shopping, local vendors, and Hemisfair's annual holiday lighting ceremony!

Saturday, December 19 & Sunday, December 20 | 10 AM–4 PM

We're back for a full weekend of holiday shopping and fun along E. Nueva Street at Hemisfair! Shop unique gifts from local makers, enjoy delicious food and drinks, and get those last-minute gifts checked off your list.

All events are family-friendly, pet-friendly, FREE, and open to the public. Come celebrate the season and support local small businesses!