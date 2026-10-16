Join the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History on Tuesday, December 8, 2026, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm for its annual Holiday Showcase! Visitors at this free event will have a chance to purchase beautifully crafted items from local artists and authors for the holidays. Talented local artisans will be available to answer questions about the artistic works on sale. Shoppers can get in the Holiday spirit with this entertaining and unique experience!

