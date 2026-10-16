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Holiday Showcase

Holiday Showcase

Join the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History on Tuesday, December 8, 2026, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm for its annual Holiday Showcase! Visitors at this free event will have a chance to purchase beautifully crafted items from local artists and authors for the holidays. Talented local artisans will be available to answer questions about the artistic works on sale. Shoppers can get in the Holiday spirit with this entertaining and unique experience!

Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 8 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History
9797762195
admin@brazosvalleymuseum.org

Artist Group Info

admin@brazosvalleymuseum.org
Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History
3232 Briarcrest Drive
Bryan, Texas 77802
9797762195
admin@brazosvalleymuseum.org
https://www.brazosvalleymuseum.org/boonville-days