Holiday Showcase
Holiday Showcase
Join the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History on Tuesday, December 8, 2026, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm for its annual Holiday Showcase! Visitors at this free event will have a chance to purchase beautifully crafted items from local artists and authors for the holidays. Talented local artisans will be available to answer questions about the artistic works on sale. Shoppers can get in the Holiday spirit with this entertaining and unique experience!
Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 8 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History
9797762195
admin@brazosvalleymuseum.org
Artist Group Info
admin@brazosvalleymuseum.org
Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History
3232 Briarcrest DriveBryan, Texas 77802
9797762195
admin@brazosvalleymuseum.org