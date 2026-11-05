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Holiday Ornament Painting

Holiday Ornament Painting

Join us for a free, fun, holiday craft for Older Adults and Adults. We will provide free paint supplies and ceramic ornaments for you to decorate. This is the perfect gift for a loved one, coworker or a friend! So come on by while supplies last!

Location: Inside the Denver Heights Community Center on 300 Porter St.
Street Parking Only.

Carver Library Interim Site at Denver Heights Community Center
Free
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 23 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

San Antonio Public Library
210-207-2500
sapl.marketing@sanantonio.gov
mysapl.org

Artist Group Info

https://www.mysapl.org/Events-News/Events-Calendar/id/car?trumbaEmbed=view%3Devent%26eventid%3D212962507
Carver Library Interim Site at Denver Heights Community Center
300 Porter Street
San Antonio, Texas 78210
210-207-9180
amber.mcginnis@sanantonio.gov
https://www.sanantonio.gov/ParksAndRec/Parks-Facilities/All-Parks-Facilities/Facility-Details/ArtMID/16234/ArticleID/2856/Denver-Heights-Community-Center?Park=&amp;Facility=13