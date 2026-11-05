Holiday Ornament Painting
Holiday Ornament Painting
Join us for a free, fun, holiday craft for Older Adults and Adults. We will provide free paint supplies and ceramic ornaments for you to decorate. This is the perfect gift for a loved one, coworker or a friend! So come on by while supplies last!
Location: Inside the Denver Heights Community Center on 300 Porter St.
Street Parking Only.
Carver Library Interim Site at Denver Heights Community Center
Free
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 23 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio Public Library
210-207-2500
sapl.marketing@sanantonio.gov
Carver Library Interim Site at Denver Heights Community Center
300 Porter StreetSan Antonio, Texas 78210
210-207-9180
amber.mcginnis@sanantonio.gov