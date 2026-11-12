Holiday Night City, 2026

Join us on Friday, December 11, from 6:00-10:00 PM for Holiday Night City headlined by The Tiarras. We’re bringing the holiday spirit to downtown San Antonio at TPR's headquarters in collaboration with Centro San Antonio and Weston Urban. It's an evening of free live music, local shopping curated by Last Chance Market, and festive experiences for the whole family.

The evening will open with a performance from the Guadalupe Dance Academy, followed by a set from cumbia band Ritmo Sabroso and headlined by The Tiarras.