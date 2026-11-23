Holiday Market at the Book Cellar
Holiday Market at the Book Cellar
Join us for The Book Cellar’s Holiday Market on Saturday, December 12, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Book Cellar, the used bookstore on the lower level of Central Library at 600 Soledad St. in downtown San Antonio.
Browse gently used books for all ages, shop for holiday gifts from local vendors, and enjoy live entertainment, storytime for kids, holiday crafts, games, and family activities.
The market is hosted by the Friends of the San Antonio Public Library. Proceeds from Book Cellar sales support the library.
The Book Cellar, Basement of Central Library
11:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of the San Antonio Public Library
(602) 690-4937
fosapl.artsandletters@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
fosaplbkclrmanager@gmail.com
The Book Cellar, Basement of Central Library
600 SoledadSan Antonio, Texas 78205
(210) 227-9519
FOSAPLBKCLRMANAGER@gmail.com