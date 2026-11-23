Join us for The Book Cellar’s Holiday Market on Saturday, December 12, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Book Cellar, the used bookstore on the lower level of Central Library at 600 Soledad St. in downtown San Antonio.

Browse gently used books for all ages, shop for holiday gifts from local vendors, and enjoy live entertainment, storytime for kids, holiday crafts, games, and family activities.

The market is hosted by the Friends of the San Antonio Public Library. Proceeds from Book Cellar sales support the library.