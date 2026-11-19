URBAN-15's Annual Holiday Laser Show announces its return to the Edgewood ISD’s Theatre of Performing Arts! With spectacular lasers created by the one and only “Laser Wizard” Tim Walsh set to classic holiday tunes, this holiday extravaganza will also feature illuminated performances by URBAN-15's Dance and Drum Ensemble!

Come out to this FREE and family-friendly event, Sunday December 20 with three opportunities to catch the show: 1 p.m., 4 p.m., 7 p.m. CST. Tickets available November 15 at urban15.org!

For over 20 years, URBAN-15 has been proud to present the Holiday Laser Show to our community. Over that time, thousands of students and families have enjoyed one of our community’s very few remaining free holiday spectacles.