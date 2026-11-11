"Holiday in Brass" presented by the San Antonio Brass Band
"Holiday in Brass" presented by the San Antonio Brass Band
Get into the spirit of the season with a free holiday concert featuring the San Antonio Youth Brass Band and the San Antonio Brass Band as they present traditional and popular selections in traditional British style.
St. Mary's University Guadalupe Chapel
Free and Donations are encouraged.
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio Brass Band
info@sabrass.org
Artist Group Info
San Antonio Brass Band
info@sabrass.org
St. Mary's University Guadalupe Chapel
522 Fordham AveSan Antonio, Texas 78228