Hill Country Chorale Presents "A Salute to Veterans"
Hill Country Chorale Presents "A Salute to Veterans"
The Chorale group of 45 local volunteer singers presents a concert of patriotic music celebrating our nation's 250 Anniversary and saluting our service men and women with "A Salute to Veterans" concert.
info@hillcountrychorale.org
Tucker Hall
$15.00 Tickets available at the door or online
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Hill Country Vocal Arts Society
830-321-0303
info@hillcountrychorale.org
Artist Group Info
patsandrog7@gmail.com
Tucker Hall
320 St Peter StKerrville, Texas 78028
(830)257-8162
stpeterskerville@hotmail.com