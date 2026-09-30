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Hill Country Chorale Presents "A Salute to Veterans"

Hill Country Chorale Presents "A Salute to Veterans"

The Chorale group of 45 local volunteer singers presents a concert of patriotic music celebrating our nation's 250 Anniversary and saluting our service men and women with "A Salute to Veterans" concert.

info@hillcountrychorale.org

Tucker Hall
$15.00 Tickets available at the door or online
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Hill Country Vocal Arts Society
830-321-0303
info@hillcountrychorale.org
http://hillcountrychorale.org/

Artist Group Info

patsandrog7@gmail.com
Tucker Hall
320 St Peter St
Kerrville, Texas 78028
(830)257-8162
stpeterskerville@hotmail.com
https://www.stpeterskerrville.com/