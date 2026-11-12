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Hill Country Chorale Christmas Concert

Hill Country Chorale Christmas Concert

The Hill Country Choral presents it Christmas Concert of music both familiar and new, from J.S. Bach to contemporary John Rutter and more. The traditional carols plus secular selections will delight audiences and welcome the Holiday Season.

Tucker Hall
$15 Tickets may be purchased at the door, or online
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Hill Country Vocal Art Society/Hill Country Chorale

Artist Group Info

patsandrog7@gmail.com
Tucker Hall
320 St Peter St
Kerrville, Texas 78028
(830)257-8162
stpeterskerville@hotmail.com
https://www.stpeterskerrville.com/