Hill Country Chorale Christmas Concert
Hill Country Chorale Christmas Concert
The Hill Country Choral presents it Christmas Concert of music both familiar and new, from J.S. Bach to contemporary John Rutter and more. The traditional carols plus secular selections will delight audiences and welcome the Holiday Season.
Tucker Hall
$15 Tickets may be purchased at the door, or online
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Hill Country Vocal Art Society/Hill Country Chorale
Artist Group Info
patsandrog7@gmail.com
Tucker Hall
320 St Peter StKerrville, Texas 78028
(830)257-8162
stpeterskerville@hotmail.com