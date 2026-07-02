Hill Country Archeological Society General Meeting

The Hill Country Archeological Association (HCAA), a group of avocational and professional archeologists working together to study and preserve the Texas Hill Country’s prehistoric and historical heritage and to educate the public about archeology, will host a general meeting on Saturday, July 18 at 12:30 p.m. at the Riverside Nature Center. The guest speaker is Dr. August "Gus" Costa, an independent consulting archaeologist that provides specialist support in geoarchaeology, artifact and faunal analysis.

Seven Kills in 3,000 years at the Nighthawk Bison Jump (Caprock Canyons State Park)

Discoveries at the Nighthawk Bison Jump have paradigm-shifting implications for communal bison hunting practices among precontact people of the southern plains. Testing and data recovery at the Nighthawk State Archeological Landmark have provided 30 radiocarbon dates demonstrating that the hunting facility was used at least seven times between 3,500 and 300 cal BP. These dates situate the site as one of the oldest and longest-tenured Late Holocene bison jumps known. A kill by kill account of the multicomponent faunal assemblage and its taphonomy will be provided. The broader jumpscape and possible long term maintenance activities at this hunting facility will also be considered.

This event is FREE and open to the public. Doors open at 12:30 p.m., brief member meeting begins at 1:00 p.m. followed by the presentation.