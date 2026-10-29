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HILL COUNTRY ARCHEOLOGICAL ASSOCIATION book club

HILL COUNTRY ARCHEOLOGICAL ASSOCIATION book club

The Hill Country Archeological Association (HCAA), a group of avocational and professional archeologists working together to study and preserve the Texas Hill Country’s prehistoric and historical heritage and to educate the public about archeology, will host a book club meeting on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. at the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library in Kerrville. The book club selection is Lost City of the Monkey God: A True Story by Douglas Preston. Check with the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library to see if copies are available for checkout and if available to order through interlibrary loan for patrons with library cards.

This event is FREE and open to the public.

When: Thursday, November 12, 2026, 1:30 p.m.
Where: Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library, 505 Water St., Kerrville, TX 78028

More Information: kellyskovbjerg@gmail.com, hcarcheology.org

Reminder: No meeting in December

Butt-Holdsworth Library
Free
01:30 PM - 02:30 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Hill Country Archeological Association
contact@hcarcheology.org
www.hcarcheology.org

Artist Group Info

kellyskovbjerg@gmail.com
Butt-Holdsworth Library
505 Water Street
Kerrville, Texas 78028
(830) 257-8422
Rachael.Carruthers@kerrvilletx.gov
https://buttholdsworth.librarycalendar.com/events/month