HILL COUNTRY ARCHEOLOGICAL ASSOCIATION book club

HILL COUNTRY ARCHEOLOGICAL ASSOCIATION

contact: Kelly Skovbjerg, President

DATE June 29, 2026

For Immediate Release

The Hill Country Archeological Association (HCAA), a group of avocational and professional archeologists working together to study and preserve the Texas Hill Country’s prehistoric and historical heritage and to educate the public about archeology, will host a book club meeting on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. at the Kerr Regional History Center in Kerrville. The book club selection is Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind by Yuval Noah Haran. Check with the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library to see if copies are available for checkout and if available to order through interlibrary loan for patrons with library cards.

The book club takes a break in August.

This event is FREE and open to the public.

When: Wednesday, July 8, 2026, 1:30 p.m.

Where: Kerr Regional History Center (west of the BHML), 425 Water St., Kerrville, TX 78028

More Information: kellyskovbjerg@gmail.com, hcarcheology.org