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HILL COUNTRY ARCHEOLOGICAL ASSOCIATION book club

HILL COUNTRY ARCHEOLOGICAL ASSOCIATION book club

The Hill Country Archeological Association (HCAA), a group of avocational and professional archeologists working together to study and preserve the Texas Hill Country’s prehistoric and historical heritage and to educate the public about archeology, will host a book club meeting on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. at the Kerr Regional History Center in Kerrville. The book club selection is Archaeology from Space: How the Future Shapes Our Past by Sarah Parcak.

Check with the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library to see if copies are available for checkout and if available to order through interlibrary loan for patrons with library cards.

Our upcoming book/meeting:
July 8, 2026 - Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind by Yuval Noah Haran

The book club takes a break in August.

This event is FREE and open to the public.

Kerr Regional History Center
Free
01:30 PM - 02:30 PM on Wed, 10 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Hill Country Archeological Association
contact@hcarcheology.org
www.hcarcheology.org

Artist Group Info

kellyskovbjerg@gmail.com
Kerr Regional History Center
425 Water St.
Kerrville, Texas 78028
830-258-1274
https://www.kerrvilletx.gov/1158/Kerr-Regional-History-Center