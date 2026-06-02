HILL COUNTRY ARCHEOLOGICAL ASSOCIATION book club

The Hill Country Archeological Association (HCAA), a group of avocational and professional archeologists working together to study and preserve the Texas Hill Country’s prehistoric and historical heritage and to educate the public about archeology, will host a book club meeting on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. at the Kerr Regional History Center in Kerrville. The book club selection is Archaeology from Space: How the Future Shapes Our Past by Sarah Parcak.

Check with the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library to see if copies are available for checkout and if available to order through interlibrary loan for patrons with library cards.

Our upcoming book/meeting:

July 8, 2026 - Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind by Yuval Noah Haran

The book club takes a break in August.

This event is FREE and open to the public.

