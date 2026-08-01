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High Tea at Medusa's Court

High Tea at Medusa's Court

Written by Rita Anderson
Directed by Whitney Marlett

Medusa, Cassandra, and Billie Holiday are enjoying teatime in Medusa's courtyard, when Photis and Lucius-- characters from another story and another time -- crash the party. A bemused Medusa agrees to hear the stranger's tale and judge their fate. (This crazy, sexy, cool new comedy is a fractured revisioning of Classic Mythology, especially of the The Golden Ass by Apuleius.

Family Friendliness Rating: PG-13 - language and general bawdiness

The Overtime Theater
$15 - $20
Every week through Aug 22, 2026.
Friday: 08:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Saturday: 08:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Overtime Theater
The Overtime Theater
4335 Vance Jackson Rd. #103-104
San Antonio, Texas 78230
(210) 557-7562
theovertimetheater@gmail.com
https://theovertimetheater.org/