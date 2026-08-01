High Tea at Medusa's Court

Written by Rita Anderson

Directed by Whitney Marlett

Medusa, Cassandra, and Billie Holiday are enjoying teatime in Medusa's courtyard, when Photis and Lucius-- characters from another story and another time -- crash the party. A bemused Medusa agrees to hear the stranger's tale and judge their fate. (This crazy, sexy, cool new comedy is a fractured revisioning of Classic Mythology, especially of the The Golden Ass by Apuleius.

Family Friendliness Rating: PG-13 - language and general bawdiness