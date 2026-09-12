Heroes & Villains

Annual pops concert features an A-List of blockbuster orchestral themes, including Conan the Barbarian, Robin Hood, John Williams’ tremendous Summon the Heroes from the 1996 Olympic Games, a beautiful duet from Wicked, and the timeless Lone Ranger theme from Rossini’s William Tell Overture.

This concert also features the orchestra debut of the “NFL on Fox Theme!”

Shreer, Garrod, Hays/Rehmann - NFL on Fox Theme

Poledouris/Bass - Conan the Barbarian “Anvil of Crom”

Arr. Gold – El Cumbanchero

Williams – Summon the Heroes (1996 Atlanta Summer Olympics)

Schwartz / Arr. Brown – “For Good” from Wicked

Rossini – William Tell Overture

Kamen/Rosenhaus – Prince of Thieves from Robin Hood

Devil Went Down to Georgia (Gene and Theresa, dueling violins)

Brian Tyler / Sheehan – Theme from “Yellowstone”

Wine Reception at 6:00 PM