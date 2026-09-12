HemisFeria at Hemisfair
HemisFeria at Hemisfair
Hemisferia
Celebrate flamenco in the heart of San Antonio at Hemisferia, WeFlamenco Fest’s annual gathering at Hemisfair. The afternoon brings together dancers, students, musicians, and audiences for a community-wide celebration of flamenco across generations.
The program begins with student performances at 2 p.m., showcasing the next generation of local flamenco artists, followed by a 5 p.m. performance by Arte y Pasión. Presented in connection with International Day of Flamenco, Hemisferia reflects the depth of San Antonio’s flamenco community—from its long local history to the artists carrying the form forward today.
Hemisfair • San Antonio
Student Showcase — 2 p.m.
Arte y Pasión — 5 p.m.
Free and open to the community.
Hemisfair Park
free
01:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
WeFlamenco Fest
(210) 281-4339
carmensdelacalle@gmail.com