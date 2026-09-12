© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

HemisFeria at Hemisfair

HemisFeria at Hemisfair

Hemisferia

Celebrate flamenco in the heart of San Antonio at Hemisferia, WeFlamenco Fest’s annual gathering at Hemisfair. The afternoon brings together dancers, students, musicians, and audiences for a community-wide celebration of flamenco across generations.

The program begins with student performances at 2 p.m., showcasing the next generation of local flamenco artists, followed by a 5 p.m. performance by Arte y Pasión. Presented in connection with International Day of Flamenco, Hemisferia reflects the depth of San Antonio’s flamenco community—from its long local history to the artists carrying the form forward today.

Hemisfair • San Antonio
Student Showcase — 2 p.m.
Arte y Pasión — 5 p.m.
Free and open to the community.

Hemisfair Park
free
01:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

WeFlamenco Fest
(210) 281-4339
carmensdelacalle@gmail.com
https://weflamencofest.com/
Hemisfair Park
434 S. Alamo Street
San Antonio, Texas 78205
210-709-4750
https://hemisfair.org/