HemisFeria at Hemisfair

Hemisferia

Celebrate flamenco in the heart of San Antonio at Hemisferia, WeFlamenco Fest’s annual gathering at Hemisfair. The afternoon brings together dancers, students, musicians, and audiences for a community-wide celebration of flamenco across generations.

The program begins with student performances at 2 p.m., showcasing the next generation of local flamenco artists, followed by a 5 p.m. performance by Arte y Pasión. Presented in connection with International Day of Flamenco, Hemisferia reflects the depth of San Antonio’s flamenco community—from its long local history to the artists carrying the form forward today.

Hemisfair • San Antonio

Student Showcase — 2 p.m.

Arte y Pasión — 5 p.m.

Free and open to the community.