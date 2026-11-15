For over 30 years, the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center has hosted Hecho a Mano, an artisan holiday market, celebrating San Antonio’s culturally unique and vibrant artisan community. In addition to their 20 small business vendors, the holiday marketplace will have family friendly activities, including face painting and massage services! Items to expect at this year’s market include, oil and watercolor paintings, Mexican folk art, handmade jewelry, flower crowns, pottery, healing art products, fair trade clothing from Mexico, comics, and much more!

